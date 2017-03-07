United Fresh Expo Recognized For Fresh Approach, High Attendance

Skyline Newspaper

If there’s a niche market, there’s probably a trade show that caters to it. All across the nation, expos focused on virtually every industry take place on a near-daily basis. And while the average U.S. trade show visitor spends around 9.5 hours viewing exhibits, there are some expos that simply have higher attendance rates than others. Recently, one trade show was recognized for its popularity, hard work, and fresh approach, and was named as one of the 50 fastest-growing expos in the nation.

As its name might suggest, the United Fresh expo focuses on highlighting fresh produce and connecting those in the food industry. Their mission is to showcase new trends and relevant tools and technology, as well as connecting businesses and promoting education. From growers to retailers, United Fresh wants to bring the entire produce supply chain together for the annual Chicago-based event.

It seems their efforts are working, as last year’s attendance rates were high enough to catapult the expo onto the 50 fastest growing list. Those trade shows recognized were deemed worthy based on their net square footage, number of exhibitors, and number of attendees.

United Fresh is also eligible to receive the Fast 50 Grant Award, which is bestowed upon one of those 50 companies initially recognized. The winner will be announced in mid-April.

United Fresh VP of Convention and Industry Collaboration, John Toner, said in a statement:

“We’re elated and honored to receive this recognition. Being named one of the 50 fastest growing shows validates the work we do throughout the year to ensure that all parties in the industry are in attendance in Chicago each June. It’s imperative to the success of the industry and the event that the right exhibitors, buyers and influencers come together annually. Steady positive growth means we’re attracting the right people — and a lot of them.”

The 2017 United Fresh Expo will take place June 13 to 15 in Chicago. For more information, visit the United Fresh website.