Selling Your Home? How To Add Energy Efficiency Before You Post A Listing

To get the most out of your home sale, you need to make your house worth the price. And in today’s market, that means making it as energy efficient as possible. When looking at various homes, potential buyers will analyze which options give them the best value. An investment in lower energy bills and a greener future might just be what they are looking for.

“With today’s emphasis on environmental consciousness, energy efficient homes are fetching higher prices on the housing market, and for good reason,” according to energysage. “Green homes are priced at a premium because their energy efficient upgrades offer both reduced utility bills and avoided maintenance expenses.”

So, to hike the price on your home, you will need to put in some initial effort and capital. When making a plan to boost your house’s efficiency, consider these seven steps.

Step 1: Schedule an energy audit.

Before you make any updates to your home, you need to know your starting point. By scheduling a professional energy audit, you can learn where your home is losing energy and where it might be more efficient than you think.

Step 2: Invest in efficient appliances.

While installing entirely new appliances may be an investment up front, it can be worth it once you make your home sale. This is especially true if your refrigerator, washer and dryer, and other systems are out of date. Look into any appliances with Energy Star certification, but your realtor may have more specific suggestions.

Step 3: Replace the windows and doors.

According to the Department of Energy, 45% of the average energy bill goes toward heating. When you upgrade your windows and doors, you can better seal any openings and keep warm air inside. This can also be attractive to buyers, as it requires less maintenance and remodeling on their end.

Step 4: Install new insulation.

Many homeowners forget to update the insulation in their attic, and this can cause air to escape. Hire a professional to assess this potential energy loss and advise a new type of insulation.

Step 5: Upgrade the HVAC systems.

Old heating and air conditioning systems are energy hogs. Since they need to work harder to produce an adequate output, this can spike energy bills significantly. By replacing them, you can ensure that your home is being cooled and heated in a cost-effective manner.

Step 6: Consider solar panels.

Solar panels are not only great for the environment, they can also benefit a homeowner’s wallet. U.S.

federal subsidies credit up to 30% of the unit cost, with each state offing its own perks as well. This makes installation beneficial in the short term for you and in the long term for the future homeowner.

Step 7: Learn how to promote these features.

Once you update your home in whatever way you see fit, be sure to put these features at the center of your listing. Today’s buyers are conscious of energy efficiency, so they may be more likely to visit your home if they see its efficiency.

“When it comes time to sell, your real estate agent can help you market your home as energy efficient,” according to Chicago Tribune . Provide your agent with utility bills or your energy rating, if you received one with your audit, to include when describing the house on a multiple listing service, or MLS.”

Once you do this, you may see an influx of green-minded buyers.