Proposal to Help Those Living Near Chicago Executive Airport with Soundproofing Homes

Skyline Newspaper

If you live in the area near the Chicago Executive Airport and find yourself struggling to deal with the constant noise from the jets and planes overhead, there may be a solution on the horizon.

According to the Daily Herald, the airport has recently kicked off plans for a proposal which would allow those living around the area to have their homes soundproofed. One out of every eight people in the United States aged 12 years or older has hearing loss in both ears, and sounds like a loud jet or airplane can really do some damage.

During a meeting back in November, Federal Aviation Administration officials and airport consultants answered questions from various people who live in and around their airport area. Noise exposure maps were available during the meeting to show residents if their home would qualify for the soundproofing. FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said they were to receive the proposal from the airport and will do something with it as soon as a decision is reached.

“We have to know what kind of noise mitigation may be needed, not only today but looking out five years from now,” Molinaro said. “So, that way, if they ask for (federal) taxpayer money to help them with homes and schools, at least we have an up-to-date idea of who really would need that kind of money.”

Recently, an almost $80,000 study was presented to the Chicago Executive board that would test the effectiveness of diverting planes from homes and over an industrial district. This study was to take six months but was ultimately rejected by the board.

Instead, the board wants to use that money to help residents living in jet-noise impacted areas to insulate their homes with soundproofing materials. 90% of the program would be paid for by the FAA, while 10% would be covered by Chicago Executive.

The project would cost about $3.5 million to help the affected homes. While this may seem like a good idea for many, some residents have their concerns. Phil Mader says his home was built in the early 1990’s and believes it may be too new to qualify under the guidelines for soundproofing.

While the meeting has been held and the proposal has been submitted, it is unclear when a decision would actually be made on the request for the funding.