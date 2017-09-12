Godfrey Business Donates Microchip Technology Funds To Animal Rescue

Skyline Newspaper

According to RiverBender.com, Sichra Consultation Services LLC recently made a generous donation to Godfrey’s Animal Rescue and Control Enforcement Officer for the purchase of a new animal microchip reader.

The microchip technology, called a wand-style RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), will help to identify strays, lost pets, and rescue animals and hopefully reconnect them with their owners. According to IBM, more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are generated each day, and smart technology is changing virtually every aspect of modern life. The ever-expanding microchip database allows more and more pet owners to keep their furry friends safe and able to be identified if they ever get lost.

Animal Control officer Susie Stephan has more than 16 years of experience in the industry and will now be able to provide better service due to the wand-style design of the chip reader. Animals can now be checked safely without as great of a risk of biting or attacking.

“Officer Stephan is one of the best in her field that he has ever had the pleasure to work with because of the skill and attention to detail she brings to her job, she is a tremendous asset to our community,” said Sichra, adding that this donation will provide a much-needed upgrade of Godfrey’s microchip technology. An estimated 38,900,000 households own cats in the United States and about 43,000,000 own dogs, yet Sichra said that the previous technology was too old and malfunctioned too often to be effective.

“There are newer kinds of microchips being implanted now that the older scanners do not read so this new reader will definitely be more efficient and current,” said Stephan, adding that the donation significantly benefits the Animal Control Department, the residents, and the pets that “lost their way.”

Stephan also noted that the microchip technology could serve as a critical safety element in the event of a disaster that required temporary displacement of animals.

Mayor Michael McCormick also extended his gratitude for the generous donation.

“I would like to personally thank Chris and his consulting firm for the hard work they continue to provide our community keeping us safe and his generous donation to help us get the technology needed to provide village residents with the absolute best service possible.”

Stephan noted that those who are interested in microchipping their animals should make sure to contact a microchip company and directly link their information inside the chip as opposed to leaving the information at the vet that implanted it. She says she frequently picks up chipped animals after-hours or on weekends and has to wait for the clinics to open.

Ultimately, this technology opens countless doors for Godfrey’s pets and their owners.