Attention Potterheads: This Chicago Lab Opens The Wizarding World Of Science

Skyline Newspaper

Whether you arrive by broomstick or flying car, Chicago’s Harry Potter fans will soon be able to experience the magic of Hogwarts at The Laboratory. Chicago Tribune reports that while The Laboratory normally offers classes for kids, this wizarding experience will be for adults. The classes, titled “A Night At Hogwarts,” will run on Friday, December 1, on New Year’s Eve, and for private parties.

“Grab your wand, robe, and a table-full of your closest friends as we use Muggle science to bring the world of Witchcraft and Wizardry to life!” The Laboratory writes on their website.

According to The Laboratory, guest will start the evening by getting sorted into the four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Once sorted, they will dive into their magic classes, learning Transfiguration, Divination, Alchemy, Dragons, and other skills. And in the true Hogwarts spirit, the houses will compete for points.

Ready to sign up? Visit The Laboratory’s website and sign up for your preferred class. You have the option of purchasing a House Table ticket for up to six people or an individual ticket. You can also book private parties to add a little magic to holidays, birthdays, work accomplishments, and other occasions.

While the U.S. commercial medial and diagnostic laboratory industry consists of about 13,500 establishments, The Laboratory is far from the traditional labs you might be used to seeing. According to the organization’s website, they were founded out of a commitment to learning. This space provides an environment for kids to unleash their curiosity, experiment, and explore various types of science.

And now, they are opening the space for kids at hear as well. Time to unleash your inner wizard.